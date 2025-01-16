Baku hosts meeting of heads of OTS customs services

16 Jan. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been held in Baku today.

The member nations signed several key agreements to enhance regional cooperation and simplify trade processes during the meeting.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said that it's important to strengthen the coordination of customs services, introduce uniform standards, and use modern technologies for the effective organization of global trade flows in the modern world.

"The 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of Turkic states is of significant importance for simplifying trade, enhancing regional initiatives, and deepening economic integration. The harmonization of customs procedures and optimization of transit routes open up new opportunities for realizing the economic potential of Turkic states and accelerating regional development. One of the key projects is the simplified customs corridor, which has strategic importance for expanding trade and strengthening economic ties in the region," Baghirov said.

The project to make transit customs procedures easier along the Trans-Caspian East-West corridor by putting into place the "single window" principle, as suggested by the customs service, is an important step, in his opinion.

"This project allows goods and vehicles to be moved along the corridor based on a single declaration, enables electronic data exchange, and uses the pre-submitted customs transit declaration as a transit document. This will contribute to a more efficient and simplified organization of trade processes, as well as achieving important goals such as enhancing the region's logistical potential," Baghirov said.

According to him, in the modern era, the automation of customs services, the implementation of electronic document management systems, and digital control mechanisms make a significant contribution to speeding up border crossing procedures, preventing illegal trade, and increasing transparency in trade processes.

"In this context, electronic seals and GPS-based tracking systems are of particular importance. These technologies not only ensure the safety of cargo transportation but also allow for reliable and effective monitoring of transit processes. Systems that enable real-time tracking of goods movement help build trust among trade participants and prevent illegal interference," Baghirov said.

OTS General Secretary Kubanychbek Omuraliev said that Turkmenistan is preparing to join the electronic permit system among member countries of the OTS.