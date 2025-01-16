Number of victims of counterfeit alcohol in Istanbul reaches 30

16 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, counterfeit alcoholic drinks containing methanol have claimed the lives of 30 people in Istanbul.

Those poisoned are seeking medical help from hospitals throughout the city. The latest reports indicate that 83 victims have requested medical assistance.

Drinks containing methanol have claimed the lives of 30 people. Four people have recovered and have already been discharged from hospitals.

As of today, 31 patients remain in intensive care. Another 18 are being treated in regular departments.