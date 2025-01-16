Russian Foreign Ministry: EU mission in Armenia destabilizes South Caucasus

16 Jan. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has a negative attitude toward the EU observation mission in Armenia and considers its essence confrontational, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized once again.

"The anti-Azerbaijani, anti-Russian, anti-Iranian goals of this mission are obvious. Moreover, NATO countries are joining it. It is obvious that this is a geopolitical project aimed at strengthening the collective West's presence in the region",

Maria Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the EU's objective is to destabilize the political situation in the South Caucasus and use it against the local population. All important issues in the region should be resolved collegially and without external interference.

Maria Zakharova emphasized that the decision to establish the EU mission in Armenia was made without the consent of Azerbaijan, the party most interested in ensuring regional stability.