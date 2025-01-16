Mossad and Hamas finalize details of ceasefire agreement

16 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mossad chief David Barnea and members of the Israeli delegation are still in Doha to finalize certain aspects of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reports.

It has been noted that the parties are trying to reach an agreement on certain issues that cause disagreement. For this reason, Israeli President Netanyahu has not yet announced the conclusion of an agreement.

Reports also indicate that Hamas has opposed some points of the agreement.