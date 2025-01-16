Georgia to skip Davos Forum

16 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian delegation will not attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is held annually in Davos (Switzerland), Georgian media reports, citing the government administration.

It should be noted that for 12 years under the rule of the Georgian Dream party, representatives of Tbilisi participated in all WEF events. However, the government has not explained why Georgia will not be represented at the forum in 2025.

The list of participants published on the Davos Forum website confirms the absence of Georgian representatives, while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are mentioned as participants in the event.

The government administration's statement also indicates that there will be no delegation from Tbilisi at the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February.