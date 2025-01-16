Dagestani becomes new coach of Turkish national team

16 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Honored Coach of Russia Isak Irbayhanov has once again become the head of the Turkish national freestyle wrestling team, the press service of the Ministry of Sports of Dagestan reports.

The specialist previously worked with the Turkish team. Since 2006, he was part of the national team's coaching staff and worked for 4 Olympic cycles.

Irbayhanov also headed the national team from 2015 to 2021.

It is noted that his name is associated with the victories of Turkish wrestlers at World and European Championships, as well as at the Olympics.