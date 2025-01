16 Jan. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian IRGC announced the arrest of 15 terrorists in the southeastern part of the country, local media reported.

The militants were detained on the border with Pakistan, in Sistan and Baluchestan,

According to the IRGC, the terrorists were planning acts of sabotage. During the searches, a large amount of weapons and ammunition were found and seized.