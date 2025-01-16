Azerbaijan and Armenia to delimit border from north to south

16 Jan. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the 11th meeting, the commissions on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia determined the direction of delimitation, which will be carried out from north to south.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the sequence of sections of the border line for further delimitation process. The commissions agreed that the work will begin from the northern section, where the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia meet, then progress southward to the place where the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran converge.

The relevant draft instructions on the procedure for carrying out delimitation work were also discussed during the meeting.

The date and location of the next meeting of the commissions will be determined in due course.