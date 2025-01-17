РУС ENG

Presidents of Russia and Iran to discuss situation in South Caucasus

website of the President of Iran

According to a message posted on the Kremlin website, Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in the South Caucasus with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting in Moscow.

Another topic of the talks will be the Iranian nuclear program.

"It is expected that the upcoming high-level talks will focus on key issues of the global and regional agenda that are of mutual interest. These include the development of the situation <...> in the Transcaucasus, the state of affairs around the Iranian nuclear program",

the Kremlin press service said.

© Photo :website of the President of Iran
275 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos