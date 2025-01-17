Iranian Embassy comments on new agreement with Russia

17 Jan. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali assessed the agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

The diplomat noted that the new agreement would contribute to the expansion and deepening of Russian-Iranian cooperation in various fields.

The countries had previously agreed on the document, which includes a clause on respect for territorial integrity. The agreement consists of 47 articles and an introduction.

It is emphasized that the agreement between Russia and Iran will be signed during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow on January 17.