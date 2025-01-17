US threatens Georgia with isolation

17 Jan. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, threatened Georgia with isolation.

The reason for this statement was a recent incident involving Giorgi Gakharia, the former Prime Minister of Georgia and current leader of the party "For Georgia", in Batumi.

The scandal occurred at the Sheraton Hotel on the night of January 15. The politician was taken to the hospital with a broken nose. A criminal case has been launched into this fact.

It later became known that Gakharia was hit in the face by the member of parliament from the Georgian Dream, Dimitri Samkharadze, for throwing a glass at him.

Miller called the Gakharia case "another example of the repressive tactics of the 'Georgian Dream', which will leave the country isolated".

At the same time, the State Department representative ignored the fact that Gakharia provoked a conflict with a deputy by throwing an object at him.