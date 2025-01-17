Kobakhidze arrives in Azerbaijan

17 Jan. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit.

The plane with the head of the Georgian government on board landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. A guard of honor was lined up for the guest, and the flags of the two countries were installed.

Kobakhidze was welcomed at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and other officials.

It should be added that Kobakhidze will take part in the 10th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.