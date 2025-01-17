Media: Israeli Prime Minister secretly promises to resume military action

17 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Israel promised his far-right partners a possible resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip, informed sources report.

According to them, Benjamin Netanyahu made this statement in order to prevent the government coalition from splitting, the Washington Post reports.

Sources note that the Israeli leadership may resume military action after the ceasefire's first stage, namely after 42 days.

Let us remind you that after it became known about the agreement on the deal with Hamas, the Prime Minister of Israel was harshly criticized by the head of the Ministry of Finance and the Minister of National Security.