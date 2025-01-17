Tourism between Russia and Iran grows by 21% in a year

17 Jan. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to data from the press service of the President of Russia, tourism between Russia and Iran has seen an increase in 2024.

"The interest of citizens in mutual tourist trips is also growing - in January-September 2024, the number of trips increased by more than 21%, with over 63 thousand trips taking place",

the message said.

A visa-free regime for tourist groups has been in effect between the Russian Federation and Iran since 2023.

It should be added that today the President of Iran will visit Moscow to sign a 20-year agreement on strategic partnership between the countries.