Uzbekistan's economy grows by 6.5% in 2024

17 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, Uzbekistan's GDP grew by 6.5%, amounting to $115 billion, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The growth was attributed to the policy of openness and investment, which enabled the country to attract almost $35 billion in foreign investments.

Mirziyoyev also noted that more than 240 large projects worth $10 billion were launched in Uzbekistan. The republic's exports amounted to a record $27 billion.

Uzbekistan's authorities intend to increase investment indicators in the country's economy to $42 billion.