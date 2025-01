17 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation today. The corresponding statement was published on the website of the Armenian Prime Minister.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed the results of Armenia's chairmanship of the EAEU in 2024. Putin and Pashinyan also talked about upcoming events within the Union.

In addition, the heads of state discussed some issues related to Russian-Armenian cooperation.