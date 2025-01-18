Georgian PM proposes trilateral cooperation initiative to Azerbaijan and Armenia

18 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has offered a trilateral cooperation initiative to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The PM revealed the proposal in Azerbaijan during the meeting of the Georgian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

"Georgia is proposing a trilateral cooperation initiative to the sides, which implies the involvement of all three countries of the South Caucasus in various sectors,” Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM highlighted the importance of peace and stability for the region’s development in the context of the difficult global geopolitical situation.