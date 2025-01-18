Azerbaijani President reports successful development of ties with Georgia

18 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing successfully in all areas, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a press briefing with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Baku.

"I believe political ties can be an example of how two neighbours should live," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted the two countries were also enjoying “excellent results” in economic relations, and further pointed out that Azerbaijan had invested $3.6 billion in Georgia.

"Of course, this indicates that the successful economic policy of your government, including in terms of attracting foreign investment, and the positive investment climate in Georgia encourage all investors. Azerbaijani investors, in particular, are investing in Georgia with great enthusiasm," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector is of particular importance both for our countries and for a larger, wider geography.