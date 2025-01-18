Russia and Iran agree on gas pipeline route via Azerbaijan

18 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran have agreed on a gas pipeline route to the Islamic republic through Azerbaijan, negotiations are in the final stage of agreeing on the price of supplies, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"We have agreed on the route through Azerbaijan. We are now in the final stage of negotiations - approving the price. The volumes have already been fixed. Price is always a commercial issue, a search for a compromise, so working groups have been formed on both sides, and specialists are developing an approach to pricing," Tsivilyov said.

The minister clarified that the basic solution for the price is the parity of the calorific value of oil and gas with a certain ratio, in which the parties still have differences.