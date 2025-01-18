U.S. envoy completes diplomatic mission in Baku

18 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A ceremony was conducted to honor the conclusion of U.S. Ambassador honor Mark Libby's diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

"His sincere and dedicated approach to strengthening the U.S.-Azerbaijan relations and establishing new connections in Azerbaijan has truly been inspiring," the embassy said.

It was noted that the ambassador's contribution, from creating new partnerships to opening opportunities for further cooperation, will remain significant in the years to come, Trend reported.