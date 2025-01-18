Erdogan: Turkey's goal is to eliminate all terrorist groups in Syria

18 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's determination to eliminate terrorist groups, which he said would be either "peacefully or by force."

"As Türkiye, our goal is to ensure the peaceful or forceful elimination of all terrorist organizations in Syria," Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party)Congress in Kayseri province, the Turkish leader said the PKK/YPG structure has now become defunct, Anadolu reported.

According to him, "like every structure that has expired while serving the agenda of others, it is close to being thrown into the trash.”