Georgian authorities find no basis for imposing sanctions against Ivanishvili

18 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed possible sanctions against founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili by the United Kingdom would be based on “no evidence or facts” and target a person who had “made a significant contribution to Georgia’s democratic transition”.

The PM claimed if sanctions were imposed on Ivanishvili the act would “tarnish the reputation” of the UK, and noted its role as the “cradle of human rights and democracy”.

"Back in the 13th century and later, then in the 17th century, the first legal acts related to development of basic human rights were created in the UK, and these acts were primarily related to the development of procedural, basic rights”, Kobakhidze said.

He noted the sanctions initiative would diminish the reputation of the UK in the eyes of the Georgian public, describing their possible introduction as a “kind of tragic event”.

Fourteen MPs in the UK House of Commons this week proposed sanctions against Ivanishvili, following the Georgian Government's decision last year not to include EU accession talks in its agenda until 2028.