Sochi beaches closed due to storm

18 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The decision of the Sochi authorities to close all the beaches in the city is connected with the approaching storm. The closure will be in effect until the end of the weekend.

The Sochi authorities closed the city beaches amid of the approaching storm, during which the waves can reach a height of 2.5 meters, the mayor's office reported.

"According to weather forecasters, on January 18-19, from Magri to Vesyoloye, the waves of 1.3-2.5 meters are expected. The north-east wind will increase, the gusts can reach 12–17 meters per second,”

- Sochi mayor's office informed.

All city services have been transferred to an enhanced mode of operation