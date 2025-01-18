Sukhum minibuses drivers go on strike

18 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Commuting in the capital of Abkhazia has stopped today, as drivers did not show up for work, thus responding to the statement of the Ministry of Energy and Transport about illegal fares increase, arbitrarily undertaken by drivers.

Drivers of minibuses in Sukhum did not show up for work today, the director of the department of economy and transport of the capital administration, Avtandil Dzhindzholiya, informed.

"At this moment, the situation is such, but it can change every hour. Perhaps the drivers on the Sukhum-Agudzera route and, in some cases, around the city, may decide to go to work to earn some extra money,”

- Avtandil Dzhindzholiya said.