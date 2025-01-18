Pashinyan not invited on Trump's inauguration

18 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was not invited to the inauguration of the elected US President Donald Trump, which will take place in Washington in the Capitol on January 20.

This happened despite the fact that Yerevan and Washington recently signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership.

The 2nd inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States will take place on January 20, 2025 at 12:00 local time in Washington. Due to the forecasted abnormally low temperatures, it will be held in the US Capitol Rotunda, as in 1985, when Ronald Reagan made a similar decision due to the cold weather.