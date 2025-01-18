Yerevan's revanchism hinders peace in South Caucasus, Baku says

18 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Today, in Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, where he spoke about the current stage of negotiations with Armenia on a peace treaty and assessed the events in Syria.

One of the main topics of today’s press conference held in Baku by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was the reason for the delay of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the events in Syria.

As the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted, the main reason for the rejection of the peace agreement is not only the mood of the Armenian opposition, which is not ready to put up with the current situation in the region, but also the revanchist sentiments of the ruling elite of Armenia.

"The preservation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia, the prevalence of revanchist sentiments in both pro-government and opposition forces, and the rapid armament of this country hinder the advancement of the peace process,”

- Jeyhun Bayramov said.