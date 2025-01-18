World Bank predicts GDP growth decline in South Caucasus

18 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The World Bank unexpectedly changed its forecast for economic growth in the South Caucasus countries. Thus, experts predict the GDP growth, after which there will be a noticeable decline: in Georgia from 6% to 5%, in Armenia from 5% to 4.6%.

Economic growth in the South Caucasus countries after a growth surge in 2024 will experience a slight but noticeable decline, the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report informs.

Thus, GDP growth in 2024 amounted to 9%, but already in 2025 it will fall to 6%, and in the future 2026 - to 5%.

"Growth in Armenia and Georgia is projected to moderate due to normalisation of such factors as re-exports, visitor inflows and real wage growth that supported growth in 2024,”

- World Bank report reads.