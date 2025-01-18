Two judges killed in Iran

18 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

This morning, a shooting attack took place in the Iranian capital: an unknown assailant attacked people in Ark Square near the Supreme Court building in Tehran, killing two high-ranking judges.

At this moment, it is known that Judge Hojatoleslam Razini and Judge Hojatoleslam Mukaseh were killed as a result of the shooting attack. Both killed were chairmen of separate branches of the Supreme Court of the country. The judges died on the spot, their guard was wounded and hospitalized, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.