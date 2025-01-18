Aktau, Da Nang become sister cities

18 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Akimat of Mangistau region

Today, a delegation from the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum on the establishment of sister city relations in Da Nang, Vietnam, which is hosting City Partnership Forum 2025.

Kazakhstan's Aktau and Vietnam's Da Nang have become sister cities, the Akimat of Mangistau region reports.

"The document will become an important stimulus for the socio-economic development of Aktau. The Memorandum provides for strengthening sister city ties and cooperation between the two cities in such areas as trade, economics, investment, transport, logistics, tourism and cultural and humanitarian cooperation,”

- Akimat of Magistau region of Kazakhstan informed.