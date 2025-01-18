Two children die in car accident in Imishli

18 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a police car in Imishli hit two children who were walking along the side of the road. The accident was caused by a driver of another car, who jumped out onto the road in front of the police car.

A terrible accident occurred today in the Imishli district of Azerbaijan, as a result of which two children were killed. The children were walking along the side of the road when a police car hit them, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

The accident occurred this afternoon in the regional center of Imishli due to a dangerous maneuver by a police car, caused by an unexpected appearance of another vehicle, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.