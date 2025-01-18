Georgian police dispersed another opposition rally

18 Jan. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Georgian law enforcement officers dispersed another, this time local, opposition rally that took place near the police building in Tbilisi’s Temka district and TEVZ city district.

Protesters clashed with law enforcement officers at the police station in Tbilisi’s Temka residential district, Georgia’s First Channel reports.

The reason for the clash was the protesters wearing masks, which has recently been strictly prohibited during protests. At least 6 people were detained near the police station in Tbilisi’s Temka district for the same reason.