Number of Palestinian, Israeli prisoners and hostages to be released announced

18 Jan. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF website

Israel will release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners during the first phase of the truce, in exchange for which the Palestinian radical movement Hamas will return 33 hostages. The exchange on the first day of the truce will be cautious.

During the entire first phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas, which will last 42 days, Tel Aviv will release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reports.

”During the first phase, which will last 42 days, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing over 1,890 prisoners. We reaffirm the commitment of the mediators to ensure the implementation of the Gaza agreement in three stages within the agreed timeframe,”

- the Egyptian Foreign Ministry informed.