Kazakhstan national football team goalkeeper may move to Azerbaijan

Stas Pokatilov, the goalkeeper of the Kazakh football club "Tobol", may continue his career in Azerbaijan, local media report.

Sabakh has expressed interest in the 32-year-old goalkeeper of the Kazakhstan national team, intending to loan Pokatilov until the end of the current season. The clubs have already begun negotiations.

Let us remind you that in the last season of the national championship of Kazakhstan, Pokatilov was named the best goalkeeper in terms of the number of clean sheets. He managed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches.