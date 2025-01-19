Makhachev defends his UFC champion title for fourth time

19 Jan. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian fighter Islam Makhachev successfully defended his UFC lightweight champion title once again, defeating Brazilian Renato Moicano.

This fight was the main event of the UFC 311 tournament in Los Angeles, which took place on the night of January 18-19. Makhachev broke Moicano's resistance with a choke in the first round.

As a result, Makhachev's unbeaten streak in the UFC, which began in 2016, has reached 15 fights, setting a new record for the longest streak in the history of the lightweight division. By defeating Moicano, Makhachev defended his championship title in this category for a record fourth time.

Speaking in the octagon immediately after the fight, the Russian fighter noted that he was ready to fight anyone who wanted to.

"For me, it does not matter. Who can make 155, just step to the cage, I'm ready to fight. I like this belt. It's not my job (to choose an opponent), if somebody wants this belt, come to the cage",

the Russian fighter said.

The UFC tournament also featured a fight for the bantamweight title between Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili, which ended in victory for the second fighter. This marked Nurmagomedov's first defeat in the UFC. After the fight, his manager Ali Abdelaziz wrote on his social networks that the Russian had broken his hand in the first round of the fight.