Ceasefire in Gaza comes into effect

19 Jan. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A truce between Israel and the radical Hamas movement has come into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reports.

"According to the plan for the release of the hostages, the ceasefire for phase one in Gaza will come into effect at 11:15 local time",

the Prime Minister's Office announced.

Earlier today, Hamas representatives handed Israel a list of hostages to be released in the first stage. The corresponding information was confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

"The list was received a few minutes ago",

Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the office, said.

According to him, the list is already with the mediators, who will hand it over to Israel in the near future, TASS reports.

It was earlier reported that the Israeli army intended to continue military operations until they received a list of hostages.

Ceasefire in Gaza

A few days ago, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on Gaza. Under the terms of the deal, the parties will cease fire and exchange prisoners. Israel has already published a list of more than 700 names of Palestinian prisoners who are planned to be released.