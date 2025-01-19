Another opposition rally held near parliament in Tbilisi

19 Jan. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of January 18, another protest action took place near the parliament building in Tbilisi. Its participants demanded new parliamentary elections and the release of all demonstrators who were detained at previous rallies.

The rally was preceded by a march, the participants of which wore masks with the face of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream party.

The demonstrators used this as a form of protest against the ban on wearing masks at rallies, introduced by the country's leadership in December.