19 Jan. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, a fire broke out in a hotel in Yerevan on the night of January 18-19.

Information about the fire was received at approximately 01:08 local time (0:08 Moscow time).

Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to localize the fire by 01:42. It was fully extinguished by 02:00.

As a result of the fire, 17 people were evacuated from the hotel building. There were no reports of casualties.