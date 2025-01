19 Jan. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's Minister of National Security is leaving his post. Itamar Ben-Gvir confirmed this on his social media pages, expressing his protest against the truce with the radical group Hamas.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Jewish Power party he leads is leaving the Prime Minister's ruling coalition.

"Jewish Power" MPs have submitted their resignation letters to the Prime Minister. Our word is our word. We will not agree to a disorderly deal!",

the Israeli Minister stated.