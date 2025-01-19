Media: Trump earns over $25 billion overnight on his personal cryptocurrency

19 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Axios, the value of Trump's personal cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, introduced by the US President-elect Donald Trump, surged by more than 600% overnight, reaching $32.

The market capitalization of this cryptocurrency currently exceeds $32 billion.

Let us remind you that Trump's inauguration will take place on Monday, January 20. The day before, he announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency. Currently, 200 million coins are available, with plans to increase the total supply to 1 billion over the next three year.