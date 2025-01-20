Putin gifts Pezeshkian gift during Moscow visit

20 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian a 'samovar' - the traditional Russian tea-making device - and a painting of a winter landscape during his visit to Moscow.

"Mr President, this is a memento of your visit to Russia. This is what Russia looks like in winter. And this is our traditional device - a 'samovar'," Vladimir Putin said.

The Iranian President said they also call it 'samovar' in Iran, congratulating the Russian leader for the gifts.

Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on January 17 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders signed the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which aims to elevate bilateral relations to a 'qualitatively new level.'