Trump wants to talk to Putin in coming days

20 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin within few days after his inauguration, CNN reports, citing sources.

It is not yet clear whether a date for the conversation has been agreed upon.

According to the broadcaster, the topic of the conversation will be a possibility of a personal meeting between the politicians in the coming months with the goal of trying to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20 at 20:00 Moscow time.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he may ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours after retaking the White House. Later, his advisers concede that the conflict will take months or even longer to resolve.