Russia and Iran to develop military cooperation - Pezeshkian

20 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not rule out establishing full-fledged military cooperation between Iran and Russia in the future.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview with Soloviev Live TV show.

"Naturally, we will try to develop cooperation in all fields where we can help each other, in the military and security spheres, too. We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and go," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Pezeshkian following their Moscow talks on January 17 envisages bolstering bilateral security and defense ties only.

While the two sides also committed not to help aggressors in the event of an attack on either Russia or Iran, the document does not provide for military assistance if either of the two parties is attacked.