EBRD investments in economy of Uzbekistan announced

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested a record 938 million euros in Uzbekistan in 2024, approving 34 projects for the country, the bank said.

In particular, the EBRD supported the creation of Central Asia's first renewable hydrogen production facilities, providing a financing package of $65 million to the joint venture between ACWA Power and JSC Uzkimyosanoat.

The EBRD also organized a $226 million loan for the development, design, construction and operation of a 200 MW solar photovoltaic power plant and a 501 MWh battery energy storage system in the Tashkent region.

In addition, a $66.4 million loan from the EBRD to the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan will support the construction of a 230 km, 500 kV transmission line in the Navoi region.

Another EBRD loan of $238 million will help restore an important transportation route and build a bridge across the Amu Darya river in the Khorezm region.