Georgian authorities ready to reset ties with U.S.

20 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has expressed his country’s willingness to reset relations with the United States after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office

Speaking at a Government session on the day of Trump’s inauguration, he reiterated his Government's “willingness to “qualitatively reset relations” and renew the strategic partnership with the US “from a clean slate”.

“We hope to achieve significant successes in this direction," Kobakhidze said.

The PM also reflected on “difficulties” of the past four years, citing global crises and four attempts at revolution in Georgia. He expressed optimism for a “calmer and more stable future” under Trump’s “leadership”.

"We have very high hopes that the next four years will be qualitatively different - much calmer for the world - and that this will positively affect our country”, Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM expressed hope that Trump would succeed in his plan to “defeat the deep state”.