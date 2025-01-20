Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of deal with Hamas

20 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees early on Monday, hours after three Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza returned to Israel.

The long-awaited ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect Sunday. An announcement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the ceasefire began at 09:15 GMT.

The first three Israeli hostages released from Gaza were handed over Sunday in a test of the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel released around 90 Palestinian prisoners early Monday morning.

If the ceasefire holds, the next exchange is set for January 25. Hamas is supposed to release four living female hostages. In exchange, Israel will release between 30-50 Palestinian detainees for each hostage.