Melania Trump releases her own cryptocurrency

20 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Wife of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump, launched her own cryptocurrency after Trump had announced the release of his own "memecoin."

"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," the future first lady of the U.S. said on X, while her husband shared the post on his page.

Earlier, Trump announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency, the OFFICIAL TRUMP memecoin. According to crypto exchanges, in less than a day after the launch, Trump's cryptocurrency quadrupled in price, and the total trading volume exceeded $10 billion.