The captain of an Aeroflot aircraft operating the Moscow - Dubai route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Monday.

"The reason for this request was the deteriorating health of one of the passengers. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft successfully landed at the airport at 06:27 local time," the report reads.

The passenger promptly received the necessary medical assistance.