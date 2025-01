20 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy.

"We respectfully honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who died for the independence of their country on January 20, 1990," the ministry said in a post on its official X page.

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the January 20th tragedy. On January 20, 1990, as a result of the Black January tragedy, 147 people were killed.