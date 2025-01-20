Azerbaijan waits for changes in U.S. policy in South Caucasus

20 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has seen multiple biased actions towards the country from the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"Shortly after the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the Democratic administration did not take steps to repeal Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which, in fact, can be assessed as an intention to punish our country," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The United States positioned itself as a mediator in the process of normalizing Baku-Yerevan relations while openly supporting Armenia, which is unacceptable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized.

The diplomat also expressed hope that after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the U.S. position on Azerbaijan will be based on mutual interests and respect.