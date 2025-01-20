Iranian vessel runs aground in Astrakhan region

20 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, January 20, an Iranian ship ran aground in the Astrakhan region, according to the statement from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"At 09:30 (08:30 Moscow time), the main department received a message that the Persian Sofia ship, which was traveling from the port of Amirabad (Iran) to the port of Astrakhan, ran aground at the 152nd km of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal",

the press service of the ministry said.

As a result of the incident, there were no injuries among the crew, and no damage to the ship or fuel spill were detected.