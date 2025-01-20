РУС ENG

Iranian vessel runs aground in Astrakhan region

On Monday, January 20, an Iranian ship ran aground in the Astrakhan region, according to the statement from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"At 09:30 (08:30 Moscow time), the main department received a message that the Persian Sofia ship, which was traveling from the port of Amirabad (Iran) to the port of Astrakhan, ran aground at the 152nd km of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal",

the press service of the ministry said.

As a result of the incident, there were no injuries among the crew, and no damage to the ship or fuel spill were detected.

